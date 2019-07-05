Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulances rushed to the scene of a head-on crash on the Cunningham Hwy near Caswells Lane at Mutdapilly.
Ambulances rushed to the scene of a head-on crash on the Cunningham Hwy near Caswells Lane at Mutdapilly. Cordell Richardson
Breaking

Elderly woman dies in highway head-on

Navarone Farrell
by
5th Jul 2019 12:36 PM | Updated: 2:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LATEST: A woman has died in a head-on collision at Mutdapilly this afternoon.

Two vehicles travelling in opposite directions on the Cunningham Hwy collided near the intersection of Caswells Lne about noon.

The woman, who police said was heading south, was trapped in her vehicle with critical injuries and later pronounced dead at the scene.

A man aged in his 60s from the other vehicle was taken to the PA Hospital with chest, back and hip injuries.

Police said there were no other passengers in either of the vehicles.

Police closed the highway while officers from the Forensic Crash Unit commenced investigations.

Traffic is being diverted around the scene.

EARLIER: ONE PERSON is trapped and critically injured in a vehicle following a serious crash on the Cunningham Hwy at noon.

Queensland Ambulance Service says critical care paramedics are on hand to treat the trapped person, while a second person, a man in his 60s, is being assessed for chest, back and hip injuries.

The head on collision was reported at the intersection of Caswells Lne, Mutdapilly at 12pm. 

The highway is closed and traffic is backed up for a considerable distance.

Ambulances rushed to the scene of a head-on crash on the Cunningham Hwy near Caswells Lane at Mutdapilly.
Ambulances rushed to the scene of a head-on crash on the Cunningham Hwy near Caswells Lane at Mutdapilly. Cordell Richardson

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS including Critical Care, are on scene for a serious traffic crash on the Cunningham Hwy and Caswells Lane reported at 12pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said one person is in a critical condition.

"We're definitely on scene, reported to be a two-vehicle crash on Cunningham Hwy, near Caswell's lane right on 12pm," they said.

"We have four vehicles out there assessing two people, one in a critical condition, the other believed to be minor injuries but that's not confirmed.

"No age or gender confirmed at this stage."

More to come.

More Stories

accident crash cunningham hwy queensland ambulance service
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Wide Bay can bag bargain with half price train fares to Ekka

    premium_icon Wide Bay can bag bargain with half price train fares to Ekka

    News The discounted fares will give Wide Bay residents door to door access to Exhibition station throughout the Ekka festivities.

    Bargara Beach Hotel owners 'devastated' by blaze

    premium_icon Bargara Beach Hotel owners 'devastated' by blaze

    News The northern part of the hotel sustained significant damage

    UPDATE: One lane reopens after truck rollover on Bruce Hwy

    premium_icon UPDATE: One lane reopens after truck rollover on Bruce Hwy

    Breaking The south bond lane of Bruce Hwy remains closed after truck crash

    NAIDOC WEEK: Jam-packed event program ahead

    premium_icon NAIDOC WEEK: Jam-packed event program ahead

    News NAIDOC organiser Mark Staib has a message for the Coast

    • 5th Jul 2019 4:15 PM