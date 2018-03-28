CRASH CHAOS: Bay-M'boro traffic diverted via Torbanlea

Emergency services at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd, Susan River.

Annie Perets

UPDATE: Drivers are being urged to reconsider travel between Hervey Bay and Maryborough, or go via Torbanlea, after two serious crashes in the space of an hour.

One person is in a critical condition after the first crash, which occurred at Susan River about 3.45pm.

Emergency services are also at the scene of a three-car pile-up on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd, which happened soon after.

The condition of the people in those vehicles is not yet known.

Traffic controllers are en route to the Torbanlea roundabout.

Traffic is banked up for several kilometres in both lanes of the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

EARLIER: ONE person is trapped and in a critical condition after a serious crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services received a call about a two-vehicle crash on Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd, Susan River, at 3.47pm.

Paramedics are assessing two patients, on of which is understood to be trapped in their vehicle and in a critical condition.

Motorists are advised to delay travel or find an alternate route.