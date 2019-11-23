Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service.
News

One person left fighting for their life after crash

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
23rd Nov 2019 10:30 AM | Updated: 11:09 AM
ONE person has suffered critical injuries after a serious traffic crash in Raglan early this morning.

At 6.25am, paramedics were called to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on Raglan Station Road.

Paramedics assessed two people at the scene.

One person was treated for critical injuries.

The second person, a woman in her 30s, sustained a head injury and was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

Emergency Service crews remain on scene.

