One person is trapped in a vehicle. Picture: Heidi Petith

UPDATE: Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash at Torquay.

Both were taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER: One person is trapped in a vehicle following a two-car crash at Hervey Bay.

The crash happened at Torquay at the intersection of Cypress and Ann St about 11.50am on Thursday.

Paramedics are assessing two patients at the scene.

One person requires extrication from a vehicle.

More to come.