One punch victim due for release soon

THE victim of an alleged coward punch earlier this month could be released from hospital tomorrow.

It's been a harrowing two weeks for Tom Freshwater's family as he undergoes treatment for his injuries.

The 23-year-old was airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on October 14 after he was allegedly knocked unconscious and hit the ground.

Police say he had attempted to break up a fight in Torquay about 1.10am when he was believed to be struck.

Tom suffered severe facial fractures, a fracture to the back of his skull, bleeding on the brain, a swollen eye and was in a serious but stable condition.

Tom's father Shane today told the Chronicle his son had passed all cognitive and hearing tests.

He said it was now a matter of getting his pain under control.

"Up until (Monday) he was still in constant pain with 9/10 headaches," he said.

"Fingers crossed he should be out of hospital (on Wednesday)."

Tom was visiting family and friends in Hervey Bay when the incident happened.

A left-arm seamer for Hervey bay's Bushrangers and Cavaliers, Sunshine Coast Scorchers, Scottish club Carlton, and utility back for Hervey Bay Seagulls was a well-liked sportsman in the area.

Mr Freshwater said support from the community was overwhelming.

"We've had so many prayers and thoughts coming from different people," he said.

"We'd like to thank all the staff at Hervey Bay hospital, the police, ambulance and the staff at Royal Brisbane Hospital have been excellent."