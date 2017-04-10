One punch: We need to teach the youth it's not worth it

LIFE is incredibly fragile and the story of a young man who had his life changed from one punch is evidence of that.

My thoughts go out to the family of the young man who is now laying in a Brisbane Hospital with serious head injuries.

My thoughts also go out to the family of the man who is now facing serious charges for the incident. The victim, a 21-year-old Hervey Bay man has had his life changed forever from one punch.

The alleged offender, a 19-year-old Dundowran Beach man has had his life changed forever from one punch. It's sad even with how much information there is from the One Punch Can Kill campaign we still see time and time again young men throwing their fists, and in may cases throwing away their lives.

It is evident there is a lot of work to be done in educating young men and women and the larger community that One Punch Can Kill.