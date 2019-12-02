Menu
Maryborugh United’s Laird McKay bowls to Myers Macdonell. Photo: Cody Fox
Cricket

One run victories for both Fraser Coast team’s in Saturday’s Intra Cup

BRENDAN BOWERS
2nd Dec 2019 12:00 AM
CRICKET: The two Fraser Coast teams turned the Intra Cup competition on its head by both scoring one-run victories on Saturday.

Bottom of the ladder Maryborough United won a thrilling home encounter against Norths after Grady McKay hit a two off the last ball of the match.

Norths won the toss and chose to bat.

The Bundaberg team lost two early wickets.

Half-centuries to Myers-Macdonnell and Handley, supported by Napper with a 37 not out, gave the home team a large total to chase.

The best of United’s bowlers were Wadsworth and Patal, who both took three wickets from their allotted nine overs.

A solid opening partnership by Bellingham and L McKay for the home team had the score reach 72 before the first wicket fell.

Wickets then fell regularly as Maryborough United edged closer to the Norths total.

With the last ball to be bowled, United still required one run to tie before G McKay got the bat to ball to score two and secure the victory.

Shannon Smith was outstanding with the ball for Norths, with the figures of 6/30 off his nine overs.

At Salter Oval, Bundaberg the Hervey Bay Royals batted first against Past Highs.

Early wickets fell with openers Kosmidis and Smith failing to reach double figures.

The Hervey Bay innings was anchored by a century to Rajiv Nirmalasingham, who scored 122 off 89 balls.

The Royals had posted 250 when they were all out with two balls left in the innings.

Past Highs made a competition out the game, with the result coming down to the last ball.

The Bundaberg team fell one run short of the Hervey Bay total.

Hervey Bay bowlers shared the wickets, with Justin Frohling the pick with 3/53 off eight overs.

With one round remaining the Hervey Bay Royals can still make the semi-finals with a win over The Waves.

The Royals will host the Waves at Keith Dunne Oval next Saturday.

Maryborough United will travel to Bundaberg to challenge Past Highs and Norths and Brothers will battle in the final match of the round.

