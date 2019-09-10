$40K DAMAGE: One stray spark lights up Coast cane field

Walkers Point cane farmer Nathan Doyle with the remains of 500 bales of cane mulch that went up in smoke when 15 acres of cane paddock caught fire.

Walkers Point cane farmer Nathan Doyle with the remains of 500 bales of cane mulch that went up in smoke when 15 acres of cane paddock caught fire. Alistair Brightman

ALL it took was one stray spark and an entire canefield was up in flames.

Cane farmer Darryl Doyle now faces the difficult process of restoring the Granville cane field, which ignited yesterday after a spark caused by maintenance work ignited.

Mr Doyle said about 500 cane bales were destroyed, along with eight tyres on an irrigator and up to 15 acres of his field.

He said it would cost him up to $40,000 to recuperate costs.

"It's pretty grim, with the price of cane and trying to get planting and get returns," Mr Doyle said.

"It doesn't give you much incentive to keep you going.

"We need rain, for a start."

The fire at Granville, which was brought under control by fire crews about 12.45pm, was far from the only blaze in the region this week.

Crews also fought a blaze at Torquay that left a fence badly damaged.

The fire started in a vacant block of land at the corner of Urangan St and Honiton St.

Station officer Scott Castree said when crews arrived there was a fire extending to the fence line of a nearby property.

There were three crews at the scene, protecting property.

Mr Castree said it took about 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

He said the cause of the fire was unknown at this stage.

"This is one of many fires across the state," he said.

Paul Rae, who lives in a house neighbouring the vacant lot, said it was the third fire he had seen fire at the property since he moved into his home about a year ago.

He called 000 after noticing the smoke and said he was grateful for emergency services' quick response.

Earlier in the week, crews fought the flames at vegetation fires in Takura and at Buxton, near Burrum Heads.