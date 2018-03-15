Menu
News

One taken to Maryborough Hospital after two-car crash

Carlie Walker
by
15th Mar 2018 9:50 AM

ONE person has been taken to Maryborough Hospital after a two-car crash on the corner of Pallas and Woodstock Sts.

The crash happened about 7.36am on Thursday.

One patient was transported to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Pallas Street and Woodstock Street #Maryborough at 7.36am.

— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) March 14, 2018

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the person suffered minor injuries in the crash.

She said the person was in a stable condition.

crash fccrash maryborough maryborough hospital
Fraser Coast Chronicle
