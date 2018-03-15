One taken to Maryborough Hospital after two-car crash

ONE person has been taken to Maryborough Hospital after a two-car crash on the corner of Pallas and Woodstock Sts.

The crash happened about 7.36am on Thursday.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the person suffered minor injuries in the crash.

She said the person was in a stable condition.