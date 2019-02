The Chronicle understands a man in his 20s was taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition.

A MAN has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Maryborough.

Paramedics were called to Saltwater Creek Rd at 7.35pm yesterday and assessed two patients on the scene.

Queensland Police confirmed there were three people in one car and two in the other.

