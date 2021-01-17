One taken to hospital after truck and car collide in Bay

One person has been taken to hospital after a collision between a truck and a car.

One person has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after a crash between a truck and a car at Torquay.

The crash happened at 11.16am at the intersection of Denmans Camp Rd and Moonlight Ave.

The patient was transported in a stable condition.

