One taken to hospital after truck and car collide in Bay
One person has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after a crash between a truck and a car at Torquay.
The crash happened at 11.16am at the intersection of Denmans Camp Rd and Moonlight Ave.
The patient was transported in a stable condition.
