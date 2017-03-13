One taken to hospital after two-vehicle head-on crash

FOUR people were lucky to escape injury after a Bruce Highway crash on Monday morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service received a call to attend a two-vehicle, head-on crash south of Tiaro at 6.44am.

Head-on two-vehicle crash @Bruce_Hwy #Tiaro at 6.44am. 1 patient being transported stable to Hervey Bay Hospital. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) March 12, 2017

One patient was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition while three others declined assessment.

No further details about the ages or genders of those involved was available.

