One thing Aussie bosses are missing

A "GLOBAL leadership crisis" is encouraging Australian executives to step up and prove their worthiness to lead.

More than 1000 Australians have become chartered managers since the Institute of Managers and Leaders introduced its internationally-recognised designation last year, and IML chief executive David Pich predicted this would only expand.

From the banking royal commission to a number of questionable choices for world leaders, he said recent events illustrated to executives that simply having the top job did not make someone a leader.

Are we in a global leadership crisis? Picture: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

"The banking royal commission returned pages and pages of technical analysis of what went wrong but actually what went wrong was a failure of management and leadership," he said.

"Donald Trump is not innately a good or bad leader but my opinion is he has put no effort into being a good leader. He thinks by being president of the free world he is a leader.

"In order to be a good leader you have to put things in place to be a good leader."

Mr Pich, author of new book Leading Well, said recruiters needed to focus on leadership skills more than technical skills to hire the best leaders.

"Far too often it is done on the basis of technical skill and it leads almost inevitably to accidental managers (where) the best lawyer becomes head of the legal department, best accountant becomes head of the accounting department," he said.

"That has a detrimental impact on a team and is seen in rising absenteeism and resignations and team morale falling apart."

David Pich, chief executive of IML, says a leadership position alone does not make someone a leader. Picture: Supplied

The chartered manager accreditation, which typically takes two months to complete, is new to Australia but more common in other countries.

Elders Financial Planning general manager Tony Beaven became a chartered manager as, being from the UK, he understood the status' value in his industry.

"I had passed a Master of Business Leadership and wanted to carry on my learning journey of professionalism and practically applying leadership on a daily basis in organisations," he said.

"Having passed the MBL, I thought the chartered status would be a breeze - let me tell you, it was not.

"My first submission was 18 pages and covered everything from professionalism and academic excellence, respect, diversity, strategy, culture, organisational change, operational efficiency and, of course, leadership.

"This was followed by a one-and-a-half hour interview by Skype with an assessor from the Chartered Insurance Institute in the UK who challenged my submission and thinking by constantly asking me to demonstrate how I practically applied my theory, thinking and implementation strategies."

Tony Beaven, of Elders Financial Planning, said the chartered manager accreditation was more involved than he had imagined. Picture: Tom Huntley

Mr Beaven said the process helped him to improve culture and relationships across the business.

"As a result of my learning, we have now implemented an ethics and cultural framework that is unique in Australia and based on Kantian and Utilitarian ethics," he said.

"In a post-royal commission world, many banks and financial services organisations are desperate to have cultural and ethical frameworks throughout their business."

He believed there would be a significant increase in people becoming chartered managers as Australia went through "an educational revolution" in which employers recognised the need for all-encompassing leaders.

"As qualifications such as the MBL and chartered manager status become more recognised in Australia - like they are currently in some of the top business schools across the world - then the appetite for having chartered managers will quickly spread across Australian organisations," he said.