'One thing led to another': Couple celebrates 70 years

LASTING LOVE: Pat and Keith Sander celebrated 70 years of marriage on November 1 2017.
LASTING LOVE: Pat and Keith Sander celebrated 70 years of marriage on November 1 2017.
Inge Hansen
THEIR love may have been sparked more than 70 years ago but for Pat and Keith Sander it's still burning bright.

On Wednesday, November 1, the two celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary.

With a 70-year marriage comes a lifetime of memories shared.

When the couple first met, Mr Sander had just been discharged from the Airforce in Adelaide.

Pat Searle, who worked in a pharmacy, holidayed to Tanunda where by chance, the pair crossed paths before Mr Sander said "one thing led to another".

There was no denying Mr Sander caught his future wife's eye almost immediately.

"He did look nice then, I must admit," she said.

"He was very handsome and he was very nice."

A few years after dating, the couple got engaged before marrying in 1947.

About 30 years ago the Sanders retired and put their free time to good use by travelling.

They moved to Hervey Bay 10 years ago.

Mr and Mrs Sander have two daughters, two granddaughters and one great-granddaughter.

During the couple's chat with the Chronicle, their cheeky displays of affection shone brightly and the happiness they bring one another was endearing to see.

With 70 years behind them, Mr Sander said the key to a happiness was to remain faithful.

"A lot of people don't do that and it causes problems," he said.

"We have ups and downs, of course, but if you can ride them out, it's better."

