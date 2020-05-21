Menu
Maryborough’s iconic Thursday markets. Photo: File
One week until markets return

Stuart Fast
21st May 2020 12:00 PM
MARYBOROUGH’S Thursday markets will return in one week on May 28.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events manager Robyn Peach said interest has been building for a return to the markets with more calls each week inquiring about the market.

“Some stallholders were able to make alternative arrangements, but others have closed their business for the last three months.

“They are keen to come back to Maryborough because of its popularity, but many will have to reinstate their supply lines,” she said.

The coronavirus close-down is the first time Maryborough markets have not operated since being launched more than 30 years ago.

Initially the markets will operate only in Adelaide Street and City Hall green if required.

Market patrons will be required to socially distance while shopping.

There will be new COVID-Safe arrangements on hygiene and social distancing with stalls spaced according to the Queensland Government’s COVID-Safe regulations.

The Queensland Government allowed markets state wide to reopen on May 16, with the Maryborough Markets using the time before May 28 to prepare for reopening.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the advice from the State Government is that outdoor and indoor markets are permitted again, but market operators must ensure patrons do not gather in groups of more than 10 people.

Mr Seymour said the reopening of markets by the State Government would be warmly received by residents.

