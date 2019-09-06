'One of worst in memory': 30 crews fight Stanthorpe fire

The fire as seen by Glenda Riley.

The fire as seen by Glenda Riley. Glenda Riley

WHAT WE KNOW

30 crews are battling a bushfire in the Southern Downs town of Stanthorpe

Fire has destroyed the substation, leaving thousands without power

There are reports a family is trapped inside their homes

Queensland Police has described as residents in town as being in "imminent danger"

Parts of the New England Highway are closed, and diversions are in place

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has advised that residents should find shelter

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE

MORE than 30 crews are tonight battling an enormous bushfire at Stanthorpe, as evacuations continue for residents across the Southern Downs town.

The situation, which has been described as a resident as one of the worst she had seen in 35 years, has left the town without power after fire destroyed the substation.

Rebecca Patti said she had also heard from a family who was trapped in their homes in Happy Valley.

Ms Patti who has convened with her family in a safe area, said her children "upset" by the situation.

"We are all in the dark watching the fire right now," she said.

"Plenty of people have been evacuated but our friends couldn't get out and have had to take shelter.

"I believe we heard the ammunition from the gun club going off a while ago."

Ms Patti said she was concerned property had been lost in the fire.

"I doubt it's missed all of the houses," she said.

"I really don't remember a fire like this."

Ergon Energy is reporting more than 5000 homes are currently without power across the town.