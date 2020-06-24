One year anniversary for Story Bank

MARYBOROUGH’S Story Bank has officially been open for one year, with the previous 12 months being a great success for the site.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said while the Story Bank opened in June 2019, it was only open for nine months before the COVID-19 restrictions took effect.

“Despite the restrictions, more than 11,000 people have visited, with about 60 per cent coming from outside the Fraser Coast region,” he said.

The Story Bank reopened earlier this month, although limits on visitor numbers still apply in line with government guidelines and bookings are essential.

“The first anniversary is a wonderful time to acknowledge the contribution of more than 50 regional artists and creative people who were involved in creating the original displays,” Cr Seymour said.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour at the opening of the Story Bank in 2019.

The council bought and restored the heritage-listed Australian Joint Stock Bank, the birthplace of Mary Poppins author PL Travers to create the Story Bank which showcases the story of her life, her family, and the influences on her writings.

“Story Bank volunteers and staff tell us that tourists have a strong interest in Maryborough’s unique link to Mary Poppins,” he said.

The $1.5 million restoration project was undertaken with $395,000 funding from the State Government and $395,000 from the Federal Government.

Cr Seymour said the Story Bank would continue to evolve and change.

“The Story Bank is designed so that we can continually add to the collection,” he said.

“When I read the comments in the visitor’s book, I was extremely proud of what we’ve been able to achieve at the Story Bank.”