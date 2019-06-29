Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNDERWATER WORLD: Rob McKinnon, assistant manager of Scuba World, diving the ex-HMAS Tobruk.
UNDERWATER WORLD: Rob McKinnon, assistant manager of Scuba World, diving the ex-HMAS Tobruk. Seanna Cronin
News

ONE YEAR ON: Botched scuttling of Tobruk has silver lining

Carlie Walker
by
29th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN THE year since the ex-HMAS Tobruk was scuttled, it has transformed from a naval warship into a major tourism draw-card.

The Fraser Coast's newest dive site got off to a rocky start when the boat sank on its side instead of upright as was intended.

But the botched scuttling might have been a blessing in disguise, according to Fraser Coast Tourism & Events chief executive Martin Simons.

He said the ship offered a more technical dive in some aspects and there were a lot of people looking for the challenge.

"It's one of the few transport warships available to dive," he said. "I don't think it's hampered it at all."

Mr Simons said some momentum had been lost in the time it took to make the ship safe, but said it had built back up.

It took eight months for the first tour groups to visit the sight, but since then hundreds of divers have explored the world-class dive wreck.

Mr Simons said there was two dive operators in Bundaberg and two in Hervey Bay and so far the Tobruk had proved a great success.

"It's growing as an international market and as a domestic market," he said.

Efforts had been made to build awareness of the attraction across several markets, with the Tobruk dive site promoted at events from Asia to Sydney, Mr Simons said.

The Tobruk is anticipated to bring more than $1 million into the economy annually and Mr Simons said plans were afoot to use the wreck to attract as many tourists as possible.

That includes offering people the chance to explore the reef and a wreck - one of the few places in Queensland where that is possible.

More Stories

fctourism fraser coast hervey bay scuttling tobruk
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Z-Pac Theatre stage panels no drama for prisoners

    premium_icon Z-Pac Theatre stage panels no drama for prisoners

    News Prisoners from the Maryborough Correctional Centre are taking centre stage by helping build stage items for a community theatre group

    WEEKEND EVENTS: 11 exciting activities across the Coast

    premium_icon WEEKEND EVENTS: 11 exciting activities across the Coast

    Whats On Your guide to weekend events on the Fraser Coast (June 29-30)

    ONE YEAR ON: Tobruk a haven for marine life

    premium_icon ONE YEAR ON: Tobruk a haven for marine life

    News The wreck is expected to generate more than $1million

    Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien walks away from serious crash

    premium_icon Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien walks away from serious crash

    News Mr O'Brien's vehicle had just come to a stop when it was hit