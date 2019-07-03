One year on from ban and Bay beaches are reaping the rewards

BAG BAN: Owner of Foodworks Beachside Marketplace Graham Sewell was a trend-setter with the move to re-usable shopping bags.

BAG BAN: Owner of Foodworks Beachside Marketplace Graham Sewell was a trend-setter with the move to re-usable shopping bags. Cody Fox

THE results of ditching single-use plastic bags were almost instant for one Hervey Bay supermarket owner.

Sunday marked one year since Queensland banned single-use lightweight plastic bags.

Owner of Torquay's Foodworks Beachside Marketplace Graham Sewell said his Hervey Bay Esplanade business had changed over to cardboard boxes and fabric bags the year before the ban became law.

He made the decision because of the noticeable effect it had on the environment.

"We changed because of the amount of rubbish and bags on the beach opposite us,” he said.

"Once we changed, there was a dramatic difference with the amount of rubbish on the beach when we started charging for fabric bags and encouraged people to bring their own.

"We are completely plastic-free.”

Plastic bag ban anniversary - Owner of Foodworks Beachside Marketplace Graham Sewell has embraced the move to re-usables. Cody Fox

Melissa Wyatt, who works at Scarness Beachside Pharmacy, agreed the bag ban had been good for the surrounding environment.

"We have always used re-useable plastic bags because they were similar in price to single-use ones, thicker and it was better for the environment,” she said.

"We have noticed the difference the ban made in our area of the Esplanade in all the takeaway food shops.”

Fraser Coast Intrepid Landcare founder Rheanna Brett said although the organisation had not run beach clean-ups prior to the ban, in the last year they had hardly come across any single-use plastic on the Bay's beaches.

"Most of what we find includes cigarette butts, plastic bottles, paper materials, small hard plastics, and the occasional balloons and straws,” she said.