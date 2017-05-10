Ongoing roadworks on the Fraser Coast

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council and Transport and Main Roads are still working on a number of roads across the region.

WHERE: Hunter St, Pialba

WHAT: Earthworks, installation of stormwater pipes, kerb and channel reconstruction, installation of manholes, installation of gully pits, pavement restoration.

DELAYS: Access to Bay Plaza Shopping Centre from Hunter Street is closed. The street has been reduced to one-way northbound from just north of Imelda St to the end of works at the Centrelink offices.

COMPLETION DATE: May 2017

WHERE: Oleander Ave

WHAT: Works are being carried out under road closure with access to residents only in Oleander Ave between Kululu Crescent and Kabi St.

DELAYS: Detours have been put in place with appropriate signage.

COMPLETION DATE: May 2017

WHERE: Torquay Tce, Bideford St intersection

WHAT: The project includes a full intersection reconstruction and upgrade to a roundabout, including earthworks, pavement works, service relocations, kerb and channel reconstruction, sub-soil drainage and line marking and signage.

DELAYS: Traffic on Torquay Tce will remain open throughout the works to two-way single lane traffic under temporary traffic lights, with traffic on Bideford St being diverted via Tavistock St.

COMPLETION DATE: June 2107

WHERE: Urraween Rd

WHAT: Reconstruction of Urraween Rd between Nissen and Main streets, multiple service relocations, kerb and channel installation, median concrete infill and footpath, solar lights.

DELAYS: None at this stage.

COMPLETION DATE: December 2017

WHERE: Woods Rd

WHAT: Earthworks, drainage, kerb and channel, pavement reconstruction, sprayed bituminous surfacing, line marking and signage, minor concrete works and landscaping.

DELAYS: May vary

COMPLETION DATE: May 2017

WHERE: Bruce Hwy, multiple areas

WHAT: Upgrades are currently underway on the highway between Howard and Childers, at Tinana, North of Tiaro and South of Bauple.

DELAYS: Allow about 10 minutes for each upgrade.

COMPLETION DATE: Varying depending on the project.