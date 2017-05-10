Ongoing roadworks on the Fraser Coast

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council and Transport and Main Roads are still working on a number of roads across the region.
WHERE: Hunter St, Pialba
WHAT: Earthworks, installation of stormwater pipes, kerb and channel reconstruction, installation of manholes, installation of gully pits, pavement restoration.
DELAYS: Access to Bay Plaza Shopping Centre from Hunter Street is closed. The street has been reduced to one-way northbound from just north of Imelda St to the end of works at the Centrelink offices.
COMPLETION DATE: May 2017
WHERE: Oleander Ave
WHAT: Works are being carried out under road closure with access to residents only in Oleander Ave between Kululu Crescent and Kabi St.
DELAYS: Detours have been put in place with appropriate signage.
COMPLETION DATE: May 2017
WHERE: Torquay Tce, Bideford St intersection
WHAT: The project includes a full intersection reconstruction and upgrade to a roundabout, including earthworks, pavement works, service relocations, kerb and channel reconstruction, sub-soil drainage and line marking and signage.
DELAYS: Traffic on Torquay Tce will remain open throughout the works to two-way single lane traffic under temporary traffic lights, with traffic on Bideford St being diverted via Tavistock St.
COMPLETION DATE: June 2107
WHERE: Urraween Rd
WHAT: Reconstruction of Urraween Rd between Nissen and Main streets, multiple service relocations, kerb and channel installation, median concrete infill and footpath, solar lights.
DELAYS: None at this stage.
COMPLETION DATE: December 2017
WHERE: Woods Rd
WHAT: Earthworks, drainage, kerb and channel, pavement reconstruction, sprayed bituminous surfacing, line marking and signage, minor concrete works and landscaping.
DELAYS: May vary
COMPLETION DATE: May 2017
WHERE: Bruce Hwy, multiple areas
WHAT: Upgrades are currently underway on the highway between Howard and Childers, at Tinana, North of Tiaro and South of Bauple.
DELAYS: Allow about 10 minutes for each upgrade.
COMPLETION DATE: Varying depending on the project.