Online toolkit launched to help jobseekers

THE University of the Sunshine Coast Business School has stepped up to help people looking for work as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the job market.

The school has developed an online employability toolkit to help people who currently find themselves out of work, are considering career changes, are interested in professional development or are about to enter the job market.

The toolkit consists of four modules.

Head of USC Business School, Professor Lorelle Frazer said the toolkit was geared towards building and maintaining a personal brand, creating a website, using social media for job hunting and developing job application materials and skills.

“With so many jobs affected by COVID-19, we wanted to help people bounce back into the workforce as quickly as possible,” Prof Frazer said.

The free community resource is meant to help people stand out when applying for jobs.

Developing ideas around managing an online presence, preparing for job interviews and putting your best foot forward in a challenging business environment are areas the toolkit will focus on.

“The modules have been developed by industry professionals, feature plenty of interesting video interviews and give participants the opportunity to take a considered look at their professional profile,” Prof Frazer said.

People can complete one or more of the online modules, with those finishing all four receiving a certificate of competition.

You can access the toolkit at usc.edu.au/usc-employability-toolkit