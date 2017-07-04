Online trolls get beaten back by book stores

A HERVEY Bay bookseller has come to the defence of a book store in Brisbane after the business was trolled by hundreds of men's rights activists.



The drama started last week when independent Brisbane book store Avid Reader reposted an announcement from feminist author Clementine Ford that she had signed a second book deal and will be starting a project on masculinity in Australia.



A flood of one-star reviews was left on the book store's page, but the Avid Reader fought back and soon the five star reviews vastly outnumbered those left by the trolls.



Hervey Bay's Mary Ryan's store left a message of support on one of the posts from the Brisbane business, sharing that some self-appointed censors had decided to turn books they didn't agree with inwards so people couldn't easily see the titles.



The comment left on the Avid Reader site attracted 186 likes.



Cate Akaveka from Mary Ryan's bookstore said it was titles by Ms Ford, Yassmin Abdel-Magied and Susan Carland that were most often targeted, one a vocal feminist and the others prominent Australian Muslim women.



She said she rarely saw it happen to male authors.



"I don't know why book stores get targeted," she said.



"It's about free speech. We don't censor books."



Ms Akaveka said the attack on the book store was horrendous.



"It certainly backfired on them though."

