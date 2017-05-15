Online word game has me totally addicted

FAITHFUL readers I told you I was finally committed to reading the scariest tale of horror ever told, notably Stephen King's The Stand.



Well I have read a bit of it, but I'm sad to say I've become distracted.



You see my dear mum introduced me to an iPhone app called Boggle recently and I've been entranced with it ever since.



Boggle is a word game. You can challenge friends by sending a square grid of letters and seeing how many words you can make within the grid.



Well I'm not so fussed on challenging friends, but the app also has a tournament format that is completely and utterly addictive - and sadly I am now a total devotee.



For two minutes you must search for as many words in the grid as you possibly can and if you win the tournament you are rewarded with more tickets, which allows your addiction to continue.



Some might say this is a more positive pursuit than reading about the deaths of billions of people due to some bizarre form of the plague, but I'm not so sure.



I look at my poor book, which is sitting beside my bed, begging me to read it.



Soon, my pretty. Soon.

