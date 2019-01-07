Only days left to nominate your local hero for an award

A TRUCKING company chief, a 12-year-old ballerina and a centenarian hockey star were just a few Fraser Coast residents whose achievements were celebrated at last year's Australia Day Awards.

If there's someone in your life who inspires you through their achievements, now is the time to nominate them for this year's awards.

Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor George Seymour said the 2019 Australia Day Awards were a chance to celebrate the many volunteers who donated their time and effort for the benefit of the community.

Fraser Coast Citizen of the Year 2018 Graham Richers. Alistair Brightman

"Across the region there are thousands of people who volunteer their time and work tirelessly for the community," Cr Seymour said.

"We should celebrate their efforts. I urge individuals, members of service clubs, sporting clubs and schools to nominate their hard-working colleagues, mates, dedicated members and students whose efforts deserve to be appreciated.

"The Australia Day Awards are a perfect way for the community to say thank you for all of their efforts."

Australia Day Awards ceremony 2018 award winners. Alistair Brightman

The awards will be presented on Australia Day, Saturday, January 26 on the lawns of the Brolga Theatre in Maryborough. Nominations close Friday, January 11.

Forms can be downloaded from frasercoast.qld.gov.au/australia-day.