The Darwin and Alice Springs airports are as quiet as they have ever been
Only six interstate flights to land in the NT

6th Apr 2020 9:41 AM
ONLY six flights are landing into the Northern Territory from interstate today.

In a sign of how border restrictions are keeping people away, only three interstate flights are landing in Darwin today.

QF824 will arrive from Brisbane at 12.05pm, QF850 will arrive from Perth at 1.45pm and an AirNorth flight from Townsville lands in Darwin at 3.50pm.

All passengers will be forced into quarantine for 14 days after they land.

In Alice Springs, only three flights from interstate are landing today.

Emirates flight EK5796 arrives from Melbourne at 11.55am while Emirates flight EK5790 arrives from Sydney at 12.10pm.

Emirates flight EK5723 arrives from Adelaide at 4.30pm.

