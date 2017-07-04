'The only thing Ted has delivered is a billboard'

A BILLBOARD, in which Hervey Bay's LNP member Ted Sorensen takes credit for $44 million in hospital funding, is a red rag to the state's health minister, who says the money isn't his to claim.



Cameron Dick refuted Mr Sorensen's claims, which can be seen on the billboard on the Hervey Bay-Maryborough Rd, telling the Chronicle, "the only thing Ted Sorensen has delivered for Hervey Bay is the billboard".



"The hospital upgrade has been planned, paid for and will be delivered by the Palaszczuk Labour Government," Mr Dick said.



But Mr Sorensen argues he has a claim to the hospital upgrade, which is also included in his list of achievements on his website, because he had been fighting for funding for "almost a decade".



He also pointed to Hansard records of at least two occasions where he made the case for better conditions in the hospital's emergency department on the floor of Queensland Parliament.



"In 2013/14 under the LNP planning began on a significant expansion of the emergency department and support facilities.



"Detailed planning and preparing of a funding bid for a substantial development in emergency services at Hervey Bay Hospital happened in the LNP's final year.



"Finally, after a decade of lobbying by me and, despite two-and-a-half years of Palaszczuk Labor dithering, Cameron Dick has simply ticked the box to fund the project."

The Hansard excerpts Mr Sorensen referenced included the death of Mavis Jameson after she was turned away from the ED despite suffering severe stomach pains and ultimately dying of septicaemia. And the other on ambulance ramping at the hospital.



But Mr Dick said he had never heard from Mr Sorensen regarding the need for an upgrade.



"Our government is committed to delivering for Queenslanders wherever they live, including in electorates that have been badly let down by state LNP MPs like Mr Sorensen.



"I haven't received a single piece of correspond- ence from Mr Sorensen to ask for a redevelopment at Hervey Bay Hospital."



Asked if the was any evidence of emails or any other relevant correspondence to suggest otherwise, an LNP spokeswoman said Mr Sorensen was regularly in contact with the Health Department, and by extension the health minister, as well as having regular meetings with the Director of Wide Bay Health Service to discuss issues at Hervey Bay Hospital, including the emergency department.



The war of words is the latest in a series of fiery exchanges between the sitting member and Queensland Labor.



Two weeks ago Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders called Mr Sorensen a "dog" in parliament which drew condemnation from the chamber.



