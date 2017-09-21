Only time will tell if the cashless card will help

THE Federal Government has finally made a decision on introducing the cashless welfare card in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.

A release from Hinkler MP Keith Pitt's office today said extensive consultations with community leaders were held since it was initially announced by the Federal Government mid-year.

What about the voices of those who vehemently opposed it? Not only welfare recipients themselves, but Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders and even Fraser Coast deputy mayor George Seymour?

Whether you are for or against the introduction of the card, the government could have handled this much better.

I think its announcement was premature with many questions from concerned people in the community.

This caused unnecessary anxiety in the community, only heightened by Mr Pitt and the government's lack of answers in the lead up to today.

The government should have ensured it had answers prepared before any announcements were made.

I have written about this before, but when the government aims to tackle our region's severe unemployment rates and intergenerational welfare dependence, they need to provide the services to prevent and cure these issues.

The announcement also noted an additional $1 million for local support services, but when you're battling social issues including drug use, gambling and alcoholism there needs to be more focus and money directed at support services.

Whether this card benefits the region as the government hopes or hurts it as the protesters fear, only time will tell.