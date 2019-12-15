OP RESULTS: Coast year 12 students react to scores

OP1 student from St James Lutheran Colleg Shreya Tekumalla has applied to do a degree in Biomedicine in Melbourne and hopes to go into the field of medical research.

RECORD-BREAKING OP results were being heralded across the state on Saturday as thousands of ambitious youngsters now await university offers.

Hervey Bay’s St James ­Lutheran College student Shreya Tekumalla is one of the 535 students who ach­ieved OP across Queensland.

She applied to do a degree in Biomedicine in Melbourne and hopes to go into medical research.

“This result means the world to me and I am very proud of what I’ve been able to achieve. I set myself a goal and I’ve actually achieved it,” Shreya said.

“My advice to other students is just keep putting everything in perspective and it will give you the encouragement and the motivation you need to get the job done.”

Other top results included Maryborough State High School’s Tayah Stevens who achieved an OP2.

Fraser Coast Anglican College’s Emily Lewis, 18, and Daniel Van Niekerk, 18, both received OP3s.

Emily hopes to study a double degree of Engineering and Biotechnology in Brisbane next year with her sights set on the University of Queensland or Queensland University of Technology.

She explained she wasn’t sitting by the phone waiting for her results because she got the release dates mixed up.

“A friend texted me to let me know they were out,” she said with a laugh.

“My advice for someone just starting Year 12 next year is you shouldn’t take it too ser­iously, have fun with it and enjoy Year 12.

“At the end of the day I really wanted to do well. I’m not going to remember results. I’m going to cherish my school memories.”

Daniel’s goal is a double degree of Engineering and Computer Science at UQ which should take five-and-a-half years of full-time study.

“I think it’s good to change things up and do some extracurricular activities,” the avid cross-country runner said.

“My exam ritual was I would always take in way too many pencils and sit them on the desk just in case one broke.

“I definitely couldn’t have got through Year 12 without the support of my teachers, friends and family.”

More than 15,000 students across the state received an OP 15 or higher.

For all schools, 2019 will be the final time graduates ­receive an OP.

Instead, Year 12 students will receive an Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR), in the biggest shake-up to the Queensland system since the OP was introduced in 1992.

Education Minister Grace Grace yesterday congrat­ulated the cohort and welcomed the ATAR change.