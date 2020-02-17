Menu
St. Marys College, Maryborough – principal Stephan le Roux with college captains (L) Jordan Grant and Jack Mott. Photo: Alistair Brightman
OP RESULTS: Coast’s top schools reveal secrets to success

Stuart Fast
17th Feb 2020 4:10 PM
THE principals of the Fraser Coast’s two top scoring OP schools have revealed how they encourage such impressive results.

As the new ATAR system comes into play for the current crop of Year 12 students, Stephan le Roux, principal of St Mary’s College, says hard work and dedication remain important.

Mr le Roux said the school’s OP results – the strongest in the region – were the result of a respectful, positive relationship between staff and students.

St Mary’s College Maryborough had 35.7 per cent of eligible students achieve an OP between 1 and 5, data analysis reveals.

Mr le Roux said the students of St Mary’s were fully supported by the school staff to take on the new ATAR system.

The second highest ranking school in the region was Riverside Christian College, Maryborough West.

Riverside Christian College – school vice-captains (L) Ashleigh Moller and Christopher Nicholson and school captains Jonathan Service and Elissa Black with principal David Jeffs. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Riverside Christian College – school vice-captains (L) Ashleigh Moller and Christopher Nicholson and school captains Jonathan Service and Elissa Black with principal David Jeffs. Photo: Alistair Brightman

This school had 27.8 per cent of eligible students achieve an OP between 1 and 5.

Riverside principal David Jeffs said school staff had a common goal of providing top quality education to the students.

Just like Mr le Roux, Mr Jeffs was confident the school could carry on its success under the new ATAR system.

Mr Jeffs said for Riverside, there was more at play than simply a comparison between OP and ATAR.

He said school staff were learning the mechanics of the ATAR system and using a whole new curriculum.

Mr Jeffs said “the OP system has certainly run its course over the past decades” and “there is a lot of merit in alignment with the rest of the nation.”

