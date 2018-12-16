OP RESULTS: Fraser Coast school scores, among best in state

Schools across the Fraser Coast have begun celebrating the success of their students after the much-anticipated 2018 OP results were released across Queensland.

Of the 733 OP1s awarded across Queensland this weekend, several of the top achievers were graduates at schools across Fraser Coast.

Fraser Coast Anglican College stood out particularly, with the Hervey Bay-based school topping the class in Queensland for the percentage of OP-eligible students who earned a score from 1-5.

Thirty-six per cent of FCAC's graduating cohort received an OP1-5, earning them 8th place in Queensland, and the only regional school to make the top list.

Meanwhile, St James Lutheran College looks to have had the most amount of OP1s on the Fraser Coast in 2018.

For the first time in the school's history, two students have received OP1 results.

The school posted their pride on its Facebook page.

"Overall, 40% achieved an OP 1-5, 70% achieved an OP 1-10 and 100% achieved an OP 1-15."

"Congratulations once again on such a great achievement to our students and accolades to the work of their teachers."

At Xavier Catholic College, 2018 graduate Ethan Makaresz was one of the few in the region to receive an OP1.

"Congratulations to all of our Year 12 students who have achieved excellent results this year," a post on the school's Facebook read.

A special mention must go to Ethan Makaresz who achieved the highest possible result of an OP1. Well done Ethan."

Urangan State High School was also revealed to be home to another OP1 student, Isaac Ryan.

The high school also gave a special mention to OP2 students Tania Cottrell, Levi Matthews and Ellinor Waring on social media.

"Our OP 1-5 attainment was 18.9%. The OP 1-15 attainment was 82.4%. 2018 academic results are one of the best performance years in our school's history," the Urangan State High School post read.

In the Heritage City, Maryborough State High School received promising results, with every student awarded their Queensland Certificate of Education for the four consecutive year.

One in four 2018 Year 12 Maryborough State High graduates received an OP1-5.

Principal Simon Done said he was proud of the results.

"It's an astonishing achievement from an exceptional cohort who were assisted by hard-working staff to show them how to achieve.

"We had a relentless focus to get the best results for our kids."