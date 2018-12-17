OP RESULTS: Who topped the class for 2018

OP results - (L) Georgia Pereira, Liana van Teijlingen and Bronte-Rae McCutcheon all received an OP 2.

OP results - (L) Georgia Pereira, Liana van Teijlingen and Bronte-Rae McCutcheon all received an OP 2. Cody Fox

WHEN Bronte-Rae McCutcheon accidentally sat next to an astrophysicist, she had a light bulb moment for her future career.

"He was the most interesting person I've ever met,” Bronte-Rae said.

The Fraser Coast Anglican College graduate received her OP2 score at the weekend alongside the rest of her 2018 graduating cohort across Queensland.

For Bronte-Rae becoming an astrophysicist is now a real possibility.

Her friends and fellow classmates Georgia Pereira and Liana Van Teijlingen also received the news they had been anticipating for months - their OP2 scores.

In fact, all 42 Year 12 graduates of Fraser Coast Anglican College scored an OP between 1-15, with 15 of those students ending up with a number between 1-5.

In terms of highest percentage of students getting an OP score in the 1-5 range, the Hervey Bay-based school was the 8th top performing school in Queensland and the only one from a regional area.

Georgia, a South African native, is taking a similar path as Bronte-Rae by planning to take a gap year.

But Liana knows exactly what she wants to do. Next year, she wants to start studying a double degree in engineering and computer science.

"I like math and I really enjoy coding,” Liana said.

This year St James Lutheran College looks to have had the most amount of OP1s on the Fraser Coast in 2018.

For the first time in the school's history, two students have received OP1 results.

Urangan State High School was also revealed to be home to another OP1 student, Isaac Ryan. At Xavier Catholic College, 2018 graduate Ethan Makaresz was one of the few in the region to receive an OP1.

In the Heritage City, Maryborough State High School received promising results, with every student awarded their Queensland Certificate of Education for the four consecutive year.

See Tuesday's Chronicle for more profile on students who achieved great OP results.