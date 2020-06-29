Open a door of kindness in Hervey Bay

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre CEO Tanya Stevenson and manager of family and children Chantelle Smith display one of the kindness doors. Photo: Stuart Fast

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre CEO Tanya Stevenson and manager of family and children Chantelle Smith display one of the kindness doors. Photo: Stuart Fast

EVEN in the toughest times, the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre manages to spread kindness in the community.

The centre’s community engagement officer Lesa Stagg said one of the latest ways the team is achieving this is through its kindness doors.

She said the community painted and wrote positive messages on the doors which were then placed around Hervey Bay for people to see.

“It's a fun way to spread kindness through the community,” Ms Stagg said.

Neighbourhood Centre CEO Tanya Stevenson said the centre had created 100 doors and circulated them throughout schools and businesses.

Ms Stevenson said the doors were a way of brightening people’s days.

The concept for the kindness doors came from the Neighbourhood Centre’s Kindness Crew, a group of volunteers who meet monthly to brainstorm ways of spreading kindness in the community.

Ms Stagg said the doors had been popular with the community, with Facebook feedback labelling the initiative “wonderful.”

She hoped to see many more doors appear around Hervey Bay and said people needed a bit more kindness during the coronavirus crisis.

Residents can get started on their own kindness door by phoning the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre on 4194 3000.