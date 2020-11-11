OPEN DAY: World-class centre to showcase region’s potential

THE world-class Resources Centre of Excellence will open its doors to the public and industry alike for the first time this month.

The open day, on November 26, is multi-faceted for the emerging centre considered one of the only in Queensland, if not the country.

RCOE general manager Steven Boxall said the vision for the centre was "futuristic" as business and industry used the space to develop the "technology and the jobs of the future".

"For a lot of the work done out here, the outcomes are not going to be delivered this week or this month, they are doing to be delivered in the coming years," Mr Boxall said.

"The main thing we want to get across is the resources in our name is not just coal, it is all resources.

"The aim of our facility here is to bring all people together to solve industry problems and connect our region to the world."

Mr Boxall said the open day was an opportunity to showcase the RCOE's potential as an incubator fore leading technologies and industry development.

"It's about bringing all people together - whether they're a one-person start-up or a multinational company - providing that place and platform for people to work together to solve industry problems," he said.

"Yes, it is an incubator but (the RCOE) probably goes one more step because we have the facilities to test products and potentially even move into manufacturing and a whole range of different things.

"Ultimately it is about creating Mackay as the hub of innovation and new development and being able to take that to the world."

The open day will run from 7am - 11am at the RCOE on Chrichtons Rd, Paget.

See rcoe.com.au for more details.

