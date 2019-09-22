OPEN HOUSE: Possible state-wide tour plans revealed

Maryborough Open House - Judith Massey on the violin and Jill Bradshaw on the flute inside the Ann st Water Tower.

AN ICONIC Maryborough event could become part of a state-wide tour, the region's tourism boss revealed.

Martin Simons, Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager, said after the success of the eighth Open House and Open Gardens event, he hoped to co-ordinate with other cities that held similar events.

Mr Simons also owns historic home Baddow House and said about 700 people came through the building at the weekend.

"We had some people with a connection to the home bring a photograph of a wedding here in 1915, which I am grateful to add to the book I'm putting together about Baddow House and Maryborough," he said.

"A lot of people also had personal stories about finding secret rooms and ghosts when Baddow House became derelict after it was bought by the government in 1949."

Mayor George Seymour said the Open House and Open Gardens event, now in its eighth year, was a great way to showcase what was special and unique about Maryborough.

He said keen green-thumbs had found ways to keeping their gardens lush during drought.

"The gardeners who are facing lack of water have done innovative things to make the gardens look beautiful with a lot less water," he said.