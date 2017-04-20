OPEN EVENING: St Mary's in centre spotlight

ST MARY'S college is opening it's doors to the public, and the community is invited to join along in the celebrations of the Open Evening.

The college will be showcasing its curriculum and offerings to the wider community, and providing a free family event this Friday from 4.30pm.

A QR code scavenger hunt will be held as part of the college's exhibit on its latest focus on technology, with the chance for people to look into the new curriculum the school is offering with STEM and other areas.

Face painting, a jumping castle, live music, an inter-school touch competition and a laser show finale at 8pm will be part of the event.

The event runs from 4.30pm-8.30pm this Friday.

For more information, contact the school on 4121 2650 or visit the Facebook page.