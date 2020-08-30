Open gardens blooming success

BY MIDDAY more than 350 people had filed through the garden, stopping slightly less than usual to smell the roses.

Maryborough’s Open Gardens were added to the list of events touched by the pandemic, but nothing could stop hundreds of garden lovers enjoying the day.

With only 30 people at a time allowed on each property, lines wound down streets as people patiently waited to enter.

Homeowners Pat and Jo-anna Davis said although it had been more work than last year to accommodate all the Covid-safe restrictions, it was worth it.

“We only made the decision to go ahead this week. A few of the country gardens pulled out because they didn’t have the people to help manage it but most had already done the hard work so they decided to push on,” Mr Davis said.

“We have had to change a few things, like putting stalls out the front, so they don’t count as numbers on the actual property.

“The average wait seems to be about 20 minutes and people have been happy to wait.

“I think people have being moving through and taking a little less time in the garden than past years.”

There were 11 gardens across Maryborough on display yesterday and another three country gardens open today.

The couple have lived in the federation style home on the banks of the Mary River for 36 years.

To complement the 130-year-old federation-style home a formal garden has been developed over the past 36 years - Maryborough Open Gardens.

The Maryborough man spoke proudly of his selection of plants as he wandered the paths through the structured garden, stopping to point out plants ready to bloom, fruit trees and vines native to the Fraser Coast.

“I have a really special orchid for you to have a look at,” he said.

Pat Davis with an orchid from India.

The retiree said he spends five or six hours working in the garden most days.

“You don’t garden so show off but you garden for your own pleasure and if other people can enjoy it and get some ideas that is a bonus,” he said.

“You have got have the time to do it and you have to be energetic.

“If you are not energetic is isn’t going to work for you because there is a lot of work involved.

“I have always enjoyed gardening and I used to grow fruit commercially, so I guess its always been in my blood a bit,” he said.

Greg and Jane Symons travelled from Brisbane specifically for the event.

“We are just here for the night to see the gardens today and tomorrow,” Mr Symons said.

The pair said they were happy to be able to appreciate the beautiful garden and get out in the open air.

For anyone interested in adding their garden to the open garden weekend next year you can contact admin@maryboroughopengardens.net for more information.

“You don’t have to have a very established garden,” Mr Davis said.

“It is good for people to see gardens at all different stages.”

Mr Davis thanked the Fraser Coast Regional Council for their support of the event.