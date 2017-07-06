Open water swim adds to the Hervey Bay 100 event

AN OPEN water swim will entice more entries to the Fraser Coast's biggest triathlon carnival.

The Hervey Bay 100 has evolved from a 100km triathlon, in which competitors complete a 2km swim, 80km ride and 18km run, to a weekend of events in which athletes of every age and skill can enter.

The senior Have-a-Crack triathlon and junior aquathlons and triathlons has made Super Saturday an unmissable event.

The addition of a 2km open swim, titled the Barge2Beach, provides another avenue in which people can participate in the major weekend.

Up to 200 swimmers will take a barge to a location 2km off shore from the race precinct located near Enzo's At The Beach.

The drop of a drawbridge will signify the start of the race, when swimmers work their way back to the shore.

Hervey Bay 100 co-ordinator Jeffrey Morris said he expected some of those swimmers to be completely new visitors.

"I expect some of the Sunday (HB100) competitors to be there - for some people 2km is 40 minutes of exercise,” Morris said.

"If we get those 200 involved I'd expect about 50 of them to be extra entrants who previously weren't involved with the weekend.”

Morris said months of planning with Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club, Triathlon Queensland, Department of National Parks and Wildlife and the Hervey Bay Triathlon Club have brought the event to fruition. Like "Barge2Beach” on Facebook for more.