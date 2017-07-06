25°
Sport

Open water swim adds to the Hervey Bay 100 event

Matthew McInerney
| 6th Jul 2017 7:00 PM
Hervey Bay Triathlon Club - Hervey Bay 100, Scarness Park -
Hervey Bay Triathlon Club - Hervey Bay 100, Scarness Park - Valerie Horton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN OPEN water swim will entice more entries to the Fraser Coast's biggest triathlon carnival.

The Hervey Bay 100 has evolved from a 100km triathlon, in which competitors complete a 2km swim, 80km ride and 18km run, to a weekend of events in which athletes of every age and skill can enter.

The senior Have-a-Crack triathlon and junior aquathlons and triathlons has made Super Saturday an unmissable event.

The addition of a 2km open swim, titled the Barge2Beach, provides another avenue in which people can participate in the major weekend.

Up to 200 swimmers will take a barge to a location 2km off shore from the race precinct located near Enzo's At The Beach.

The drop of a drawbridge will signify the start of the race, when swimmers work their way back to the shore.

Hervey Bay 100 co-ordinator Jeffrey Morris said he expected some of those swimmers to be completely new visitors.

"I expect some of the Sunday (HB100) competitors to be there - for some people 2km is 40 minutes of exercise,” Morris said.

"If we get those 200 involved I'd expect about 50 of them to be extra entrants who previously weren't involved with the weekend.”

Morris said months of planning with Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club, Triathlon Queensland, Department of National Parks and Wildlife and the Hervey Bay Triathlon Club have brought the event to fruition. Like "Barge2Beach” on Facebook for more.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcsport hervey bay 100

Most motorcycle accidents happen in ideal road conditions

Most motorcycle accidents happen in ideal road conditions

New statistics have revealed the dangers Fraser Coast motorcyclists face when they hit the roads.

Qld Touch Junior State Cup: Day 1

Toowoomba's Drenzel McCann. U/18 Toowoomba V. Ipswich. 2017 Qld Junior State Cup.

Some of the action from the first day of the Queensland Touch Junior State Cup in...

Redbacks' rocky road to Junior State Cup title defence

Rockhampton's Riley Huggers.

Rockhampton's Redbacks eye fourth successive title

Search for your own gem at annual show

Yvonne Kettley talks with Cyndy Hopkins of Maryborough about crystals at last year's Hervey Bay Gem and Mineral Club's annual gem show.

Something for everyone at two-day gem show.

Local Partners

Local kids flip out over new circus skills

Fraser Coast children had the chance to take part in a week long circus workshop which was part of the Mary Poppins Festival

Local mates go overboard with splashes of colour

Princess and pirates Steph, Genevieve and Lexi White watch over the event

Children got creative with the Float Your Boat pirate ship workshop.

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Has Pokemon Go Pokemon gone?

One year since its wide-spread and popular release, has Pokemon Go faded into obscurity across the Fraser Coast?

Seinfeld: What you never knew about the hit show

Cast of Seinfeld: Michael Richards (Kramer), Jason Alexander (George), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine) and Jerry Seinfeld.

How much did Jerry turn down for one more season?

Opera House seen in a new light

FRESH TRADITION: The sails of the Sydney Opera House are illuminated by the Badu Gili: Water Light animation.

20 years after Lin Onus's death, his work adorns Sydney Opera House

$6 movie tickets? There's now an app for that

Movie app gets cheap tickets.

App fills empty cinemas by offering cheap tickets

What does it take to make it on to Australian Ninja Warrior?

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

New series introduces viewers to popular sports challenge.

Living life in the fast lane

Fox Sports presenter Jess Yates. Supplied by Foxtel.

Fox Sport presenter Jess Yates is revved up for more Supercar action

Samuel Johnson's moment that broke Anh Do's heart

Anh Do struggles with a tragic story told by Samuel Johnson on his show Brush With Fame.

ACTOR Samuel Johnson revealed the full extent of his tragic past.

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

BLUE CHIP LOCATION, INVESTORS DREAM !!!

490 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

House 12 6 6 1,300,000

Positioned in a major tourist area of Hervey Bay + zoned high density = the ideal development site! This DEVELOPMENT opportunity is currently operating as...

OWNER KEEN TO SELL,MAKE AN OFFER !

10 Gibbs Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 1 2 $365,000

4 bedrooms New Kitchen Large entertainment area Large workshop Room for caravan or boat in front yard Close to shops and bus stops This beautiful 4 bedroom brick...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Submit an Offer

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $379,000

Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-ins...

Need great side access for the boat and the &#39;van?

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 $366,000

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

IMPRESSIVE VILLA SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH

33/33 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 $259,000

Great opportunity to own this impressive Villa situated in the La-Grange Resort. Being offered fully furnished in a resort showing strong returns, this purchase...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure

Open for inspection homes July 6-12

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Huge luxury Coast home going to auction

Landmark three-storey home in a class of its own

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!