Opening date for Boost Juice announced

IT'S a brand loved around the world and soon, Boost Juice will be able to be loved on the Fraser Coast.

Known for its range of smoothies and juices, the franchise - which made headlines last month for introducing a vegemite flavour - will open a store inside Stockland Hervey Bay.

To be located near Kmart, its opening date has been set for August 16.

Stockland Hervey Bay centre manager Paul Davis said judging by demand, the fruity addition is going to be a hit.

"We've been looking to introduce Boost Juice to the centre for some time now and have already seen a lot of excitement around the new retailer on our Facebook page," Mr Davis said.

"As always, we have listened to the wants and needs of our local community and will continue to encourage and source an exciting mix of retailers, services and experiences for our customers to enjoy."

Positive, vibrant staff are a key feature of the popular franchise.

Staff are being hired now for the new location for both weekday and weekend work.

A job ad seeks individuals who have "more passionate than passionfruit", "more energy than an Energy Lift", and enjoy randomly breaking out into "Beyonce dance moves".

"We have secured a fantastic owner for the store who is passionate about Boost Juice and brining our exceptional retail experience and great tasting drinks to the local community," a Boost Juice spokesman said.

"We have seen some great successes in larger regional centres over the last few years so Hervey Bay presents a fantastic opportunity for Boost Juice."