Hervey Bay's newest restaurant is about to open its doors.
News

Opening date announced for new Bay restaurant

Carlie Walker
11th Mar 2021 5:00 PM
Hervey Bay’s latest taste sensation is about to open its doors.

Banksia Seafood and Grill, located on the Esplanade where Irish pub Hoolihans used to be, will officially open on March 20.

Headed by former Vinyard head chef Saul Collins, Banksia Seafood and Grill will offer the “best seafood and steaks” around.

Mr Collins and his partner Aleeca Waterman told the Chronicle earlier this year the new dining option at Hervey Bay would provide a reawakening for seafood and steak lovers.

“I think Hervey Bay lacks a venue that people can go to and they know that all the seafood truly is local or Australian,” Ms Waterman said.

The website for the new restaurant will soon be up and running to take bookings.

To find out more, head to the business’s Facebook page.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

