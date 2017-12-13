Opening day for WetSide waterslides revealed

SLIDES TAKE SHAPE: New waterslides at WetSide Water Park are nearing a Christmas completion date.

HERVEY Bay is about to get a lot cooler this summer holidays, with WetSide's new waterslides ready to open next week.

The slides will open next Wednesday after more than four months of construction.

Fraser Coast Regional Council approved the slides in May with the construction originally scheduled to finish in September.

However, transportation delays pushed the start date back to September instead.

A price of $5 for ten rides has been set for both adults and children while WetSide is expected to remain free.

The initial concept design for the WetSide waterslides, tabled before the Fraser Coast Regional Council in October 2016. Contributed

Councillor Darren Everard said the slides would be used by visitors and locals alike once opened.

"This is great for the region and is another vital tool in the future of the Fraser Coast,” Cr Everard said.

The slides stand at an impressive 9m tall and are 70m long.

The subject site for the new waterslides at Wetside. Contributed

Funding for the project includes a $400,000 State Government grant under the 2016-17 Local Government Grants and Subsidies program.