Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Opening day for WetSide waterslides revealed

SLIDES TAKE SHAPE: New waterslides at WetSide Water Park are nearing a Christmas completion date.
SLIDES TAKE SHAPE: New waterslides at WetSide Water Park are nearing a Christmas completion date. Blake Antrobus
Blake Antrobus
by

HERVEY Bay is about to get a lot cooler this summer holidays, with WetSide's new waterslides ready to open next week.

The slides will open next Wednesday after more than four months of construction.

Fraser Coast Regional Council approved the slides in May with the construction originally scheduled to finish in September.

However, transportation delays pushed the start date back to September instead.

FOLLOW MORE FCCOUNCIL STORIES HERE

A price of $5 for ten rides has been set for both adults and children while WetSide is expected to remain free.

The initial concept design for the WetSide waterslides, tabled before the Fraser Coast Regional Council in October 2016.
The initial concept design for the WetSide waterslides, tabled before the Fraser Coast Regional Council in October 2016. Contributed

Councillor Darren Everard said the slides would be used by visitors and locals alike once opened.

"This is great for the region and is another vital tool in the future of the Fraser Coast,” Cr Everard said.

The slides stand at an impressive 9m tall and are 70m long.

The subject site for the new waterslides at Wetside.
The subject site for the new waterslides at Wetside. Contributed

Funding for the project includes a $400,000 State Government grant under the 2016-17 Local Government Grants and Subsidies program.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Warning from doctors: Chickenpox cases on the rise

Warning from doctors: Chickenpox cases on the rise

Fraser Coast doctors have recorded an "alarming” number of patients needing treatment for chickenpox across Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

JUMP ON BOARD: Pirate ship Notorious in Hervey Bay

Notorious pirate boat replica

ARR! Arr! Exciting news for pirate fans.

Road users have their say on cycling debate

Cyclist Jeff Morris

Others had no sympathy for cyclists.

Solar panels part of long-term plan for aquatic centres

Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre.

It's part of council recommendations from a report.

Local Partners