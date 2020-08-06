OPENING TODAY: Old Coast pub is new again

CHEERS: Hervey Bay Hotel employees Tess Handsaker, Sharyn McGinty, Jenni Burns and assistant manager Breanna Barker in the newly renovated sports bar. Photo: Stuart Fast

CHEERS: Hervey Bay Hotel employees Tess Handsaker, Sharyn McGinty, Jenni Burns and assistant manager Breanna Barker in the newly renovated sports bar. Photo: Stuart Fast

WHEN restrictions forced the closure of the Hervey Bay Hotel, there was still plenty of work to be done.

What started in April as a job to replace the roof tiles quickly grew into replacing walls, revamping the beer garden and installing a larger sports bar.

Assistant Manager Breanna Barker said the team had always hoped to renovate but before the COVID-19 restrictions, they hadn't had the time.

"Its been very early starts, very late finishes and a non-stop train of tradies and workers," Ms Barker said.

Customers will be able to check out the renovations from today. Anyone wanting to dine in will need to book.

Ms Barker said some former staff members had stayed with the business which had also welcomed new members to the team.

Some staff members with broad skills were also able to work during the closure.

Bar staffer Jenni Burns, who is also horticulturalist, is behind the handiwork in the garden.

Ms Barker thanked the local tradies and business who helped with the renovations.

"All of us are excited to show off what we've done," she said

"It looks nice, fresh and modern, but it still has that local sports bar appeal."