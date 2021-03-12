OPERATION TEMPEST: Sights set on skirmish

A military simulation called Operation Tempest will be held at Susan River next weekend on the Fraser Coast. Photo Combat Simulations Australia/ Contributed

A large three day gel skirmish event will be held at Susan River next weekend, bringing players from all over Queensland to the Fraser Coast.

The event is named Operation Tempest and run by Combat Simulations Australia and Director Matt George said the Fraser Coast had the area, community and support services to run the weekend event.

Mr George said the event was a military simulation, describing it as an action based, endurance, objective based game scenario over multiple days.

"Obviously our game has references that people may see in the real world … It's a purely fictional scenario, we like the idea of creating a fictional realm so nobody takes thing overly seriously," he said.

The upcoming scenario takes place on the fictional island Isla del Ardiente, simulating a conflict between the two fake countries the northern Republic of Menedeia and southern Menedeia People's Republic with the battlefield represented by the land at Susan River Gel Ball.

"It brings a different world to the gel ball community … our games a predominantly 18 plus events, it allows them to have a weekend out and have that suspension of reality, they can go out, enjoy it and have a break away," he said.

"It's a great team based activity … at the end of the day, we are very community driven, we hope everyone will have an enjoyable weekend."

Mr George said tickets for the event were still available, but closing soon.