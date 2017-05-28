Operation Wanted makes desexing more affordable

DE-SEXED PETS: Save money and keep your pet safer with discounted desexing through June to August.

YOU probably don't need to be told that desexing your pets is the responsible thing to do - but you might be interested to know that for the next three months, it will be a cheaper thing to do.

The RSPCA is running its annual Operation Wanted campaign, now in its fourth year. Fraser Coast residents can take advantage of a 20% discount by having their animals desexed at one of the participating surgeries, with Hervey Bay Veterinary Surgery and Bayview Vet Surgery taking part in the campaign.

The RSPCA's Michael Beatty said the message was simple - desex your animals.

Stopping the influx of unwanted animals into shelters and pounds was only one of the advantages, he said.

"It also helps keep them calm and make them less likely to wander.

"There are certain health benefits and there is also the benefit of cheaper pet registration."

Besides the cost, there was a misconception that an animal's personality could change following desexing.

However, Mr Beatty said, the only potential change to an animal's demeanour was a positive one.

"It usually makes them less aggressive," he said.

To take advantage of discounted desexing through Operation Wanted, which runs from June 1 to August 31, log on to operationwanted.com.au and register, before booking your animal's desexing with your chosen veterinarian. Currently only two Hervey Bay vets are registered to take part in this year's campaign, however Mr Beatty is hopeful more may come on board.