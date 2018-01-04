OPINION: 14,000 people a day at risk of 'mistakes'

DEPUTY Prime Minister and new Federal Transport Minister Barnaby Joyce has visited the Bruce Hwy crash site where a Maryborough man lost his life on Monday.

If he was just two days earlier, Mr Joyce would have witnessed firsthand the carnage and chaos we see along the Bruce Hwy multiple times a year, every year.

'One mistake and you're dead': Barnaby at the Bruce Hwy

Monday's fatal crash was the first death of 2018 on the highway between Gympie and Maryborough, and as much as I hate to say it, history says it won't be the last this year.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien did impress me by bringing Mr Joyce here so soon.

But as I have said before, we need real action. We need real results.

'The most dangerous Bruce Hwy stretch is now fatality free'

I understand an upgrade to expand the highway will cost the government billions.

But as Mr O'Brien said, we have 14,000 people travelling along that highway every single day.

All of those people, and many of you reading this who drive along that highway, could be killed by 'one small mistake'.