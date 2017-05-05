OPINION: Always ask your mates how they are really going

ON WEDNESDAY night I watched a confronting television program on ABC iView called 'You Can't Ask That'.

Essentially, the show chooses groups of people from the national community who are often misunderstood or under-represented, puts them in front of the camera and they are asked questions that most people are too afraid to ask but always curious to ask.

These groups include people who are blind, homeless, war veterans, refugees and last night the most revealing one of all - attempted suicide survivors.

It was emotional to say the least to hear such raw, honest and deeply upsetting stories from people who had been through hell and back.

But it was the ending of the episode that struck a chord - all of these people were happy to still be alive, all of them thankful for still being here and weathering their personal storms.

The show hit me hard.

Less than two weeks ago I lost a friend of mine and it's something his family, my friends and myself are still all coming to terms with.

Last year my mate and I had travelled through Europe together for more than a month and shared some amazing times.

No one knew the burden he was carrying and if we had known, we would have helped him share the load.

That's what friends are for, helping you weather those storms.

Next time you ask your mate how they are going, ask them how they are really going and take the time to listen.

It could be just the thing someone needs and it could save a life.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.