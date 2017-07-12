OPINION: Anti-vax agenda a danger to all of us

OF THE countless indulgent arguments presented in modern times, vaccine denialism has to be one of the more insidious ones.

Leaving aside the reality the claims of anti-vaxers have been thoroughly debunked and discredited by the world's leading medical professionals, the movement's extremists aren't above resorting to gutter tactics, even allegedly attacking the families of dead children.

Reading a news.com article about the harassment of the family of little Sloan DeRosier, who died in his cot in July, I was disturbed but not surprised to see anti-vaxxers had allegedly suggested vaccines were to blame.

Despite the cause of death being undetermined, the grieving mother was allegedly bombarded with messages from anti-vaxxers laying the blame on her.

Sadly, it's not uncommon for anti-vaxxers to engage in increasingly vile commentary, disregarding the facts to suit their sad agenda without the slightest regard for the victims, or the facts.

Regional areas, particularly those with high rates of autism, a condition anti-vaxxers repeatedly link to immunisation regardless of a complete lack of proof, can sometimes be a breeding ground for these dangerous conspiracy theories.

It's always worth asking anyone under 40 who is considering joining these causes if they know someone who died from diseases like polio, smallpox or measles. Chances are they don't, because they were vaccinated.

