OPINION: Anzac Day disruption is unAustralian

27th Apr 2017 8:00 AM
Jordan Philp - deputy editor Fraser Coast Chronicle. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Jordan Philp - deputy editor Fraser Coast Chronicle.

JUST when you think you can't be shocked...

Thousands of Fraser Coast residents joined the rest of Australia on Tuesday to honour and remember the men and women who sacrificed so much for this country through world wars and other conflicts across the globe.

I was disgusted to hear a person had the audacity to be disrespectful at a local Anzac Day event on Tuesday in Hervey Bay.

Refusing to leave an event specially for ex-servicemen and women is downright wrong - not to mention obstructing police officers.

It was a shock to hear the Magistrate handed down a sentence I believe fits the crimes.

To be fair, the woman had prior convictions to warrant her heading to prison, but I think anyone who disrespects those who fought and served, especially on the day of remembrance, needs time to sit and think about themselves and their actions.

It came the same day ABC presenter Yassmin Abdel-Magie told the world on social media to think of refugees and not our country's fallen.

What a sad way to try and politicise a day of national reflection.

There's one word to describe the behaviour of both of these people - unAustralian.

Topics:  anzac day fcopinion

