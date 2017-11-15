OPINION: Are you feeling tired too, or is it just me?

WHY am I always tired?



It's something that has long baffled me, along with other universal questions, like do aliens really exist and why do people like Kyle Sandilands?



Do other people feel like this or are they full of energy?



Is it my age? I know I didn't feel like this when I was 23 and I'm pretty sure I was sprightly at 28.



Ever since I hit 30, I swear I've been getting more and more tired.



Sleep has undoubtedly become my favourite part of the day.



And I don't even have a good reason - no children to wake me up in the early hours of the morning and my weekends are spent recuperating from the working week with a book or a good Netflix binge.



I remember when I was 21, I stayed up all night to finish an essay for university.



Then I went to work and managed to stay relatively chipper through the day despite my all-nighter.



I was looking forward to going to bed when one of my friends called me and invited me to go out dancing, which meant taking a train ride half an hour away, getting dressed up, going out and probably chucking another all-nighter.



Which is exactly what I did.



A whole 48 hours plus without sleep.



Now my mind boggles even thinking of such a thing.



I think about my parents' generation, not to mention my grandmothers'.



I don't remember them complaining of being tired all the time.



Maybe they were just a tougher generation.



Or maybe, since my parents had their kids in their mid-20s, they had just got used to being tired by the time they were in their 30s.



Are you feeling tired?

