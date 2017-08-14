OPINION: Aren't pollies paid to make these decisions?

IT LOOKS like the Australian public will get to have its say later this year on whether to legalise same-sex marriage.

What about the people we're paying generously with our tax dollars to make these hard decisions?

Of course the plebiscite results won't mean the issue is over, the next step is for our politicians to finally cast a free vote.

Given they make decisions on behalf of regions across Australia all the time, federal politicians should know their electorate and constituents well-enough to be able to cast a vote reflecting the opinions of the people they represent when it comes to same-sex marriage.

I can't help but think this is a waste of $122 million, especially when it is roughly the same cost as building a brand-new modern hospital in regional Australia.

Regardless, it seems to be going ahead so you have until August 24 to check you are registered to vote and your address is correct to vote on the issue.