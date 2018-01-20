OPINION: Australians deserve a better justice system

WHERE is the justice for 17-week-old Lennoxx Eddy who was callously and tragically killed by his father in Maryborough in 2013?

I have an extremely hard time accepting the nine-year sentence handed down to Ry Liam Smith yesterday in Townsville Supreme Court.

I would say most of you reading this would agree.

Smith ignored every fatherly instinct by injuring his child, and even when he had a chance to seek medical treatment, he didn't.

Today's story on the case makes for difficult reading.

Smith was asked by investigators why he was pinching his son's nose and he said 'I like hearing him cry'.

That's not the response of a normal human being.

That's not the response of a person who can be rehabilitated and introduced back into society.

How many more cases of child abuse and child deaths will it take before Australia wakes up and gets tough on these sadistic individuals?

I know exactly what Smith deserves, but unfortunately, it's a punishment not available in Australia.

A serious violent offender declaration was ordered for Smith, meaning he will serve 80 per cent of his time behind bars before applying for parole.

I take little comfort in knowing he will be out in just a few years.

Lennoxx deserved better and Australia deserves a better justice system.